The European Commission today announced the sixth investment package as part of the EU’s Economic and Investment Plan for the Western Balkans, which is expected to mobilize 1.2 billion euros in investments.

The new investments refer to three priorities from the Economic-Investment Plan – environment and climate, sustainable transport and support of the business sector.

The EC announced that the investments will be realized in close cooperation with partners from the Western Balkans and international financial institutions.

The president of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen, said that with this package of 1.2 billion euros, the regional connection with quality infrastructure is strengthened.

– Our partners from the Western Balkans are building their European future. Those investments, together with the necessary reforms and access to the single market, will prepare the economies of our partners for entry into the Union, Lajen pointed out.

The investment package includes 300 million euros in EU grants from the Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance (IPA III), additional bilateral contributions from EU members and Norway, loans from international financial institutions and contributions from the economies of the Western Balkans.

The objective of the Economic and Investment Plan for the Western Balkans (2021-2027) is to encourage long-term recovery, accelerate the green and digital transition and strengthen regional cooperation and convergence with the EU.