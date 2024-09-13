The L-39 ZA military aircraft crashed in Graf Ignatievo, killing both of its pilots. At a press conference in front of the base close to Plovdiv, Bulgarian Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev and Acting Minister of Defence Atanas Zaprianov made these announcements.The two soldiers were highly experienced pilot training instructors from the 12th Base. At 12:17 p.m., they lifted off, crashed, and perished at 12:30 p.m.

It was declared by Minister Zaprianov that the aircraft had been inspected before to takeoff. The aircraft underwent an overhaul, he claimed.