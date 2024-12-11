Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with US President Donald Trump in Mar a Lago.

Orban is among the first European leaders to be invited to Trump’s residence, where the next administration is being formed. Elon Musk and Mike Waltz, Trump’s incoming national security adviser, attended the meeting, as did Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

Orban said that the talks were focused on advanced technology exchange and the possibility to develop high tech communications and even satellite programs, including through the Hungarian 4iG group. 4iG President Gellert Jaszai also attended the top level meeting.

Following the visit to the US, his second in a matter of months, Prime Minister Orban immediately announced contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as both countries are involved in the two main conflicts affecting Europe and he Middle East.