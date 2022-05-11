Newly elected Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic will likely join the next summit of the Open Balkan – Mini Schengen initiative, that will take place in Macedonia in June.

Macedonia, Albania and Kosovo are part of the initiative, and other countries in the region were wary of it, scared that it will end up being dominated by Serbia and Albania. Kosovo is especially critical of the grouping that is meant to improve economic ties better integrate the countries in the Balkans. But with the change of Government in Montenegro, it now intends to join the group.