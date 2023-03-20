The United States welcomes the accord Kosovo and Serbia reached through European Union facilitation on the implementation of their February 27 Agreement on the Path to Normalization of Relations, according to a press release from the US Department of State.

We commend the President of Serbia and the Prime Minister of Kosovo for their leadership in reaching an agreement. The fulfillment of the obligations of Kosovo and Serbia from the Basic Agreement, within the framework of the permanent commitment to reconciliation, will provide significant opportunities for the citizens of both countries and speed up their path to membership in the European Union, said the statement of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The statement added that the United States will continue to be actively engaged, in cooperation with EU partners, “to support Kosovo and Serbia in their implementation work to achieve predictable and peaceful relations.”