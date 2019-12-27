Hungarian police officers apprehended 101 foreign nationals along the Bacs-Kiskun county section of the Serbia-Hungary border on 26 December. The migrants, who claimed to be Palestinian, Syrian, Iraqi and Algerian citizens, entered Hungary illegally. Two migrants were prevented from crossing the Hungarian border unlawfully, the V4 news agency reported.

Police intercepted 38 illegal migrants in the south Hungarian county of Csongrad. When checked by border guards, three of them claimed to be Iraqi citizens, while the others said they were Syrian nationals. However, none of the migrants could verify their identity or right to lawfully stay in Hungary.

The groups were escorted back to the temporary border barrier, in compliance with Hungarian law.