European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi on Tuesday presented the 2021 Enlargement Package, which includes progress reports for Western Balkan countries and Turkey, to the European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affair (AFET) and called for opening of EU negotiations with Skopje and Tirana without delay, MIA’s Brussels correspondent reports.
As stated in the reports of the European Commission this year, EU Commissioner Varhelyi reiterated before the MEPs from the Committee on Foreign Affairs that the postponement of the negotiations with Macedonia, and with Albania, is detrimental to the credibility of the European Union.
We are working closely to unblock the situation and solve the problem on this difficult topic, for now we have not been successful but we have hope, by the end of this year we must deliver, this must not be called into question, and it is up to us to deliver. When I say us, I mean all EU member states, I mean Macedonia, which is a partner in this. I have traveled to both capitals and I am still ready to help, but this may require more commitment, Varhelyi told the European Parliament today.
