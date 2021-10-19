European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi on Tuesday presented the 2021 Enlargement Package, which includes progress reports for Western Balkan countries and Turkey, to the European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affair (AFET) and called for opening of EU negotiations with Skopje and Tirana without delay, MIA’s Brussels correspondent reports.

As stated in the reports of the European Commission this year, EU Commissioner Varhelyi reiterated before the MEPs from the Committee on Foreign Affairs that the postponement of the negotiations with Macedonia, and with Albania, is detrimental to the credibility of the European Union.