European Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said that the further enlargement of EU is inevitable, and the only question is how many countries will join and when.

Varhelyi said that investment in enlargement of the EU is an investment in peace. At the moment, Albania and Montenegro have hopes of resuming their accession talks, Serbia is stalled and Macedonia can’t open the talks because of Bulgarian pressure. According to Varhelyi, who is leaving this post to a Slovenian candidate, the next European Commission should be an “enlargement commission”.