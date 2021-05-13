Europe must keep its promises and there should be no delay in the accession process for Macedonia and Albania, said Greece’s Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Miltiadis Varvitsiotis at the Delphi Forum in Athens and stressed that they do not agree with the possible decoupling of Skopje and Tirana on the EU road, MIA reported from Athens.

Varvitsiotis participated in a panel discussion together with Macedonia’s Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov and stressed that “with the accession of Albania and Macedonia to the EU, Greece will finally have land borders with other member states.

It is important that the process starts immediately for all candidate countries. We are not in the mood to accept any decoupling of Macedonia and Albania, we see this as a catastrophic approach to regional stability, said Greece’s Alternate Foreign Minister.