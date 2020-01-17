Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has had a heated debate with Jovana Joksimovic over air pollution in Serbia. Belgrade has been one of the most polluted cities in the world for days, but Vucic thinks it is becoming too big a deal and that air pollution is being used for political purposes.

My three kids live in the most polluted part of New Belgrade. We take little Vukan for a walk regularly outside. It’s hysteria. My kids also live here, drink the same milk, breathe the same air, explained Vucic.