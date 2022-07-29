The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, announced that he will once again help Macedonia within the framework of the “Open Balkans” initiative. He explained last night on “Pink TV” that the three countries of this initiative should help each other in the coming months.

Everyone can help anyone. We can help Macedonia with electricity and food on certain days. There are different days, someone relies more on hydrology, when Albania is good, it can help Macedonia, sometimes even us, explained Vucic.

Vucic was the first to deliver vaccines to Macedonia when Zaev’s government had not procured a single vaccine and loads of flour and oil were constantly arriving in Macedonia when during the biggest crisis for basic foodstuffs.