Aleksandar Vucic, the president of Serbia, hinted that a referendum on lithium mining would be held before the end of the next year.He stressed that he first wanted to acquire an analysis of local specialists about environmental protection and that, as he indicated, he would then assess what to do next in a statement made in Paris, where he is scheduled for the opening of the Olympic Games.

“If everything goes according to plan, we can request a statement from the citizens at the end of next year… and they can choose whether they want it to be in Loznica, whether they want it to be in Western Serbia or in all of Serbia,” Vucic stated.