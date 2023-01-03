President Aleksandar Vucic made a comparison between the blockades of the Serbs in northern Kosovo and the rights of the Albanians in Macedonia and Montenegro.

Edi Rama says: It is cynicism to say that barricades have been declared a legitimate means of democratic struggle. Is it? He is my friend and let me ask you Edi: And how is it that the killing of Macedonian policemen was declared the most legitimate type of political struggle, so they all entered the government and got half of the Macedonian government, and they don’t even make up 24%. And according to the latest data, Serbs in Montenegro make up 32%. And they have no rights there. They don’t even have the right to eat bread, not to mention something else. I said this metaphorically and deliberately exaggerated, said Vucic.