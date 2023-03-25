In Belgrade, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó, with whom he discussed the development of the geopolitical situation, assessments, plans, new projects and cooperation, MIA’s correspondent in Belgrade reported.

“With Viktor Orbán and Peter Szijjártó on the development of the geopolitical situation, assessments, plans, new projects and cooperation, for the future,” wrote Vucic on Instagram, along with photos of the meeting.

“Friendships are built long and carefully, they are strengthened in difficult times, and the real ones are precious precisely because they are extremely rare, especially in politics and especially nowadays.

“Always responsible, serious, honest, with respect and trust,” Vucic said.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that Hungarian-Serbian relations are at a historically high level.

“After Brussels, some fresh air in Belgrade. Hungarian-Serbian relations are at a historically high level. Thank you for the meeting and friendship, President Vucic,” Orban wrote on his Twitter with photos of the pool game he played with the Serbian president.

Vucic also said that he discussed all strategic issues of cooperation with the Hungarian Prime Minister for three and a half hours.

After three and a half hours of conversation about all strategic issues of cooperation between Hungary and Serbia, I played pool game with Prime Minister Orbán. I am proud of the friendship between Serbs and Hungarians and grateful to Viktor Orbán for investing a lot of effort and energy to make that friendship essential and sincere, wrote Vucic on his Instagram account.