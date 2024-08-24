Aleksandar Vucic, the president of Serbia, stated in Belgrade today that he laughed at people who argued that the visit to Serbia was transparent and covert in Bosnia and Herzegovina and that he had excellent and very helpful talks with William Burns, the director of the American Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

You know, you talk to the guests and see if the public likes it or not… We as a serious country thought it was the best possible way, and the Americans, as the most serious country in the world along with China, thought it was the best possible way to follow. during the visit – said Vucic.