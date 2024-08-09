The MIA correspondent from Belgrade stated that Serbia’s President, Aleksandar Vucic, revealed this evening that the Russian Federation had warned of plans for riots and a coup d’état in Serbia.Additionally, he stated that people ought to be carefree. According to Vucic, those who believe they would take action through force won’t succeed because Serbia is persistently making progress.The MIA correspondent from Belgrade stated that Serbia’s President, Aleksandar Vucic, revealed this evening that the Russian Federation had warned of plans for riots and a coup d’état in Serbia.Additionally, he stated that people ought to be carefree. According to Vucic, those who believe they would take action through force won’t succeed because Serbia is persistently making progress.