We are the greatest friends of Macedonia, we do not ask anything from them, just to be friends and brothers, said Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic last night on the Hit Tvit show.

He commented on the poll that the citizens of Macedonia consider Serbia as their best friend.

Yes, I saw it, both for politicians and for countries. Serbia, of course, is their best friend, the Serbian president said.

Asked if he was surprised by the Macedonians’ response, President Vucic replied: “How can I be surprised?