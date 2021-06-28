On Tuesday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić is set discuss via video conference with the Prime Ministers of Macedonia and Albania, Zoran Zaev and Edi Rama, ways to improve relations within the ‘Mini Schengen’ regional initiative, his office said in a press release, MIA reports from Belgrade.

Vucic told a news conference on June 24 that he expected the meeting to produce final decisions on joint action against natural disasters and a faster flow of goods, people and capital.

As regards relations in the region, he told reporters that co-operation with Macedonia and Albania would continue to increase.