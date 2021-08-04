Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that the Parliament will make a decision in the fall on the protection of the Serbian language and alphabet. There will be a special chapter in the law on Serbian history, geography, language, literature. It will be mandatory for all students.

All the great European nations preserved their identity through language and alphabet. The Germans with Goethe and the Brothers Grimm and we Serbs have a lot of writers. We do nothing to anyone if we keep our Serbian language, except that we keep our name and surname, our future,” Vucic explained.