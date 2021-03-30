Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva distances herself from Angel Dzhambazki’s latest nationalist outburst but at the same time calls on the authorities in Skopje to distance themselves from what she says are “scandalous allegations” by the Slovenian IFIMES institute, which called Bulgaria and Germany mafia states, referring to Nazism.

Bulgaria has no territorial claims to other countries and that has been said many times so far, Zaharieva said.

She reminds that the video of the Bulgarian politician follows the three-day silence by the authorities in Skopje to distance themselves from the “slanderous” publications of the Slovenian NGO IFIMES.