Zdravko Cholich has once again demonstrated his commitment to humanitarian causes, this time by helping the victims of the recent floods in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Throughout his long career, Cholich has been involved in many charitable actions, and now, as reported by Bosnian media, he has stepped up by sending a truck loaded with water to the flood-affected areas. He also urged others to show solidarity during this difficult time.

Following the tragic flooding, many public figures from Bosnia and Herzegovina have voiced their support and called for aid. Among them are director Srdjan Vuletich, actress Nadine Michich, singers Ilma Karahmet and Xhejla Ramovich, rapper Jala Brat, and fashion designer Marko Feher, along with many others.

The catastrophic floods have claimed at least 20 lives, with several dozen people still missing. In the Hercegovina-Neretva Canton alone, 16 deaths were reported in the town of Dolna Jablanica, according to data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.