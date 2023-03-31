Justice Minister Krenar Loga signed the decision that compels the recently opened Bulgarian club in Ohrid to change its name – the club is named Tsar Boris III, and this is in violation of the new law that prevents civic organizations from using names associated with the Nazi ideology.

The club faced protests, several acts of vandalism, was shot up at one point, and a subsequent major incident involved the brutal beating of a Bulgarian activist, which greatly increased tensions between the two countries. Bulgaria considers the new law, that was used to order the Vanco Mihajlov club in Bitola to also change its name, to be a step that curbs the rights of Bulgarians in Macedonia.

Minister Loga said that the expert commission concluded that Tsar Boris III was respnsible for war crimes carried out by the Bulgarian military in Macedonia, leading to hundreds of deaths, and that he aligned Bulgaria with the Axis and implemented anti-Semitic policies. Worst of all, he approved the deportation of over 7,000 Jews from Macedonia, who were killed in Treblinka.