Hundreds of citizens protested in front of the city hall of Skophe and the Government building to demand normalization of public transit in the city. Most of the protesters were from the majority Roma municipality of Shuto Orizari, where many depend on the public buses to get to work. Students also joined the protest where citizens called for resignation from Mayor Danela Arsovska.

Shuto Orizari Mayor Kurto Dudush said that 730 children are missing school because they don’t have other means of transit from the remote municipality. He said that the disruptions in the bus transit is racist, discriminatory and inhumane. Mayor Dudush said that he was unable to reach Arsovska to discuss the crisis.

Bus lines were largely restored to normal today, after the Government approved deliveries of fuel from the state reserves for a period of one week, until Mayor Arsovska manages to organize an emergency procurement procedure.