Citizens from Skopje’s Gjorce Petrov district met with Transportation Minister Blagoj Bocvarski to protest the huge planned development that could add up to 800 apartments and 3,000 citizens to the area.
Representatives of citizens who protest the plan say that Mayor Aleksandar Naumoski refuses to meet with them, but that they were able to present their positions to the Minister.
We need oversight on the work of the municipality, where 25 development plans were changed or approved in just eight months. There are no minimum guarantees that conditions for humane living will be met with these plans, the group said in a press release.
