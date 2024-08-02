The well known Makedonium monument in Krusevo was opened exactly 50 years ago, on Iliden – August 2nd – in 1974.

The brutalist style concrete and stained glass monument marks the Ilinden Uprising, and is inspired by a mace – a weapon that was favored by legendary King Marko. It was built to mark the 30th anniversary of the ASNOM assembly and the 71st anniversary of the Ilinden Uprising.

Its authors are Jordan and Iskra Grabuloski, while the stained glass pieces were designed by Borko Lazeski. Petar Mazev also contributed its design.