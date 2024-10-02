The “Dargi” award for the best literary translation into the Macedonian language went to Anastasia Gjurchinova, for the translation from Italian of the work “Intimate Life” by the author Niccolò Amaniti published by “Antolog”.

The commission for awarding the prize, composed of prof. Dr. Zorica Nikolovska, a representative selected from the Faculty of Philology “Blaze Koneski” – Skopje, Jana Mihajlovska, a member of the family of Dragi Mihajlovski and Vladimir Jankovski, a representative selected from the publishing house “Antolog”, there were five finalists for this award, in addition to Anastasia Gjurchinova , among the finalists were Gjoko Zdraveski for the translation from Croatian of “Trojca za kartal” by Miljenko Jergović, edition of “Behemoth”, 2024; Ekaterina Babamova for the English translation of “The City of Victory” by Salman Rushdie, published by “Artconnect”, 2023; Elisaveta Popovska for the French translation of “Girlhood Memories” by Ani Erno, “Ilika” edition, 2024 and Irena Jurcheva for the English translation of “The Silmarillion” by J. R. R. Tolkien, Published by Publisher, 2023.

The commission unanimously decided to award the award to Anastasia Gjurchinova.