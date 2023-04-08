The Macedonian Archaeological Association will protest on Monday against the planned set of “Bechtel laws”, meant to facilitate the no-bid contract for construction of highways along the east-west corridor. Among various financial perks and exemptions, the laws provide that, if during the work the company stumbles upon archaeological sites, their treatment will be determined by the oversight engineer and not by the culture institutions, as is the rule for other infrastructure projects.

The nine laws will be put to a vote on Monday, under an emergency procedure, and the archaeologists will gather to protest at 10h.