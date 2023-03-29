Austria’s President Alexander Van der Bellen, who is paying an official visit to Macedonia, strolled late Tuesday through Skopje’s Old Bazaar, accompanied by Culture Minister Bisera Kostadinovska-Stojchevska.

President Van der Bellen and Minister Kostadinovska-Stojchevska paid a visit to the Murat Pasha Mosque, Kapan-Han, Mother Teresa’s birthplace, the Stone Bridge, and Daut Pasha Hamam, the Ministry of Culture said in a press release.

Kostadinovska-Stojchevska briefed Van der Bellen that an exhibit of works from the valuable collection of the Skopje-based Museum of Contemporary Arts would open at Kunsthalle Wien Museumsquartier on April 20.

“This exhibit, prepared in cooperation with the prestigious Vienna museum and world-renowned curators, sheds new light in the bilateral culture cooperation, and represents a roadmap for new collaboration opportunities,” said the Culture Minister and invited the President to attend the exhibit’s opening.

On Wednesday, President Van der Bellen is set to meet with counterpart Stevo Pendarovski, Speaker Talat Xhaferi and Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski, as well as deliver an address in Parliament.