Over 40 publishing companies will promote their latest editions at the 2020 Book Fair starting Tuesday.

Until September 14, the event will take place outdoors in Skopje at A1 Arena Boris Trajkovski Sports Hall in modular facilities under the slogan “Imagine a Different View”.

For the first time ever, the Book Fair is an open-air event in line with the safety measures taken to protect public health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will feature many book promotions and sales up to 70%.

This year’s Book Fair is organized in cooperation with the Macedonian Association of Publishers, the Association of Publishers and Libraries of Macedonia, the Association of Albanian Publishers from Macedonia and the Organization of Albanian Publishers in Macedonia.

Tickets are available online.

The 2020 Book Fair is supported by the Ministry of Culture.