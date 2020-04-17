After the first rooftop concert meant to cheer up the public in Skopje during the coronavirus crisis panned, the city decided to cancel its second planned event.

Hard rockers Pluto’s Doubts were supposed to perform in the Aerodrom part of Skopje, for the benefit of the citizens locked in their homes during the Easter weekend. But after the cringe worthy concert of the first such performer, Lepi Xhoni (Pretty Johnny), the event was cancelled.

The band said that the city pulled the plug, and that it’s probably for the best, since the Easter holidays are time to reflect on the Passion of Christ.