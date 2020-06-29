The Commission for Infectious Diseases approved Monday the protocol for organizing public events, which was proposed last week by representatives of the association of musicians and event planners, Health Minister Venko Filipce said.

Filipce told reporters after visiting Institute of Respiratory Diseases in Children-Kozle that the protocol will allow organizing public events however the venues should be filled to 50% of their capacity.

He noted that the proposed protocol envisages controlled entry at the event, the tickets will be sold online and wearing protective masks will be mandatory.

Filipce commended the professional approach of the associations to undertake obligation to control the implementation of preventive measures in venues where events will be held.