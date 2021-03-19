Culture Minister Irena Stefoska called on the Government to revoke the authority of the municipalities of Ohrid and Struga in urban planning. Her reaction comes after the city of Ohrid allowed the demolition and redevelopment of Hotel Park, which has caused outrage in a generation of architects trying to preserve the Yugoslav style.

It is obvious that the cities of Ohrid and Struga have no intention to protect the world natural and cultural heritage under UNESCO standards, Stefoska said.

The region of Ohrid is Macedonia’s only UNESCO protected heritage site but rampant overdevelopment is endangering this status. The Park Hotel is located at a coveted spot near the Gorica hill, close to the government villa complex.