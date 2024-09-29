Culture Minister Zoran Ljutkov said that the Ministry will open its bids for subsidies tomorrow. Artists will have until October 31st to apply for funds for their work.

We have reformed the process and changed the way in which the subsidies are applied, and we are focusing on quality instead of quantity. We have clearly determined how much funds can go to a certain type of project, and we will not see the large disparities in approved funding. This is all based on an analysis of past subsidies and realistic costs, said Ljutkov.

Based on recommendations of past financial reviews, the Ministry decided not to fund inter-disciplinary projects and “creative industries” but will prepare separate measures for them.