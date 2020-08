The D Festival begins in Dojran this evening, with performances from Superhiks, LD Pistolero, Bernays Propaganda, Prince$$ Donatsu, Pluto’s Doubts, Bon Praskiza and Donplaya.

It’s the ninth edition of the lakeside festival, and attendees are asked to wear masks and keep their distance. Organizers are announcing big names for the 10th edition next year, including Bob Marley’s son Ky-Mani Marley and Marky Ramone.