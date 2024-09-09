Snezhana Stameska, 78, passed away, the Drama Theatre announced on Sunday.

Known as one of the most significant Macedonian actors of her day, Stameska was a prominent star on both theatre and screen.

She was born in 1946, completed her studies at the Theatre Academy in Belgrade in 1970, and began working at the Drama Theatre in 1971. She retired from there in 2010. She performed in almost seventy theatre roles over her career.

Stameska has acted in a number of TV shows and motion pictures, such as “Weekend of the Dead” (1985), “Happy New ’49” (1985), “Wild Flesh” (1979), and “Trieste via Skopje” (1987).

On Monday, September 9, the funeral will take place at Skopje’s Butel City Cemetery.