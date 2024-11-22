An important supporter of the DUI party Muhamed Llamalari was arrested today, charged with destruction of cultural heritage. Llamalari is the real-estate developer who demolished the old Shar An hotel in the Skopje Old Bazaar.

Using his ties in the DUI party, Llamalari went ahead with the demolition even though the hotel was protected as part of the city’s historic and cultural heritage. A total of 11 people are charged with the crime, including officials who failed to ensure its protection.