Dzambazov given the "Petre Prlicko" award for lifetime achievement Culture 07.05.2022 / 23:20 Actor and musician Igor Dzambazov was given the "Petre Prlicko" award for lifetime achievement. Legendary actor Prlicko was Dzambazov's grandfather. The award will be given to Igor on May 18th, at the newly-founded theater festival in Veles.
