The fine of around 4,000 euros for the damage done to the Macedonian National Theater (MNT), made during the celebration of the Albanian Alphabet Day, will be paid by the Sverceri fan group of the football club Shkupi, and if they do not pay, MNT Director Simona Ugrinovska will do it.

This is the response of outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev to a parliamentary question at Thursday’s Q&A session regarding the unfortunate event that occurred on the Albanian Alphabet Day on November 22. He stressed that the damage must be paid.