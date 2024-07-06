Fame’s Institute performance at the Summer Festival in Skopje
As part of the Skopje Summer Festival 2024, Fame’s Institute Orchestra will perform on Saturday night in the stunning outdoor space Suli An in the Old Bazaar.
Macedonia
Ukraine and the name main topics of the upcoming NATO Summit
Ensuring reliable and stable support for Ukraine, strengthening deterrence and defense, enhancing transatlantic defense industrial cooperation, increasing defense production, and fortifying global partnerships with countries in the Indo-Pacific region will be the main topics of the upcoming NATO Summit,...
Comments are closed for this post.