The Financial Police began an investigation into former Culture Minister Hisni Ismaili.

He is suspected of the funding of cultural programs worth 500,000 EUR in 2020, even though the state budget did not include the necessary funds.

With this, H.I. damage for the Culture Ministry budget of 31.824 thousand denars, the Financial Police sd in a statement, accusing Ismaili of abusing his office.



Ismaili was named through the Alternative party. During hs term in office he approved funding of nationalist Albanian projects, and significantly cut funds for more established cultural events.