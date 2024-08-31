Audits in the Culture Ministry show that former Minister Bisera Kostadinovska – Stojcevska purchased tickets to Dubai, worth 3,000 EUR, and never used them, leaving them to expire. Kostadinovska, who the VMRO-DPMNE party refers to Antoinette, is being accused of numerous abuses of public funds, for lavish dinners, travel and purchases of clothes for which she used the official credit card of the Ministry.

Using her official card, in February 2022 Bisera Antoinette purchased three tickets for Dubai worth over 173,000 denars. She kept postponing the flight until the tickets expired. It is unclear what was the purpose of the visit, other than an attempted private trip on the public dime, said Mile Lefkov from VMRO-DPMNE.

Kostadinovska initially tried to deny the allegations, but faced with clear evidence released by the Ministry, she is now largely silent.