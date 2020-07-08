This year’s Galichnik Wedding Festival will be postponed as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak in a bid to protect public health, the Council of the Galichnik Local Community has decided.

Traditionally, the event is held in mid-July to coincide with St. Peter’s Day.

After careful consideration, we have decided that the event shouldn’t be held on St. Peter’s Day due to the epidemiological situation even though we’ve secured the auspices of the President and we’ve had consultations with experts from the Commission for Infectious Diseases. We will closely follow the situation and the recommendation and we hope the wedding will take place soon, organizers said Tuesday.

They noted that the Galichnik Wedding Festival could be organized on August 28 if ‘necessary conditions’ are created by then.