The 45th edition of the film camera festival “Manaki Brothers” got underway under the theme “One is Manaki” this year. A screening of Paolo Sorrentino’s Cannes success film “Partenope” preceded the opening ceremony, as is customary. The red carpet was erected in front of the Culture Centre in Bitola.Bruno Delbonnel, a French cinematographer, was the recipient of the Golden Camera 300 Lifetime Achievement Award this year. He was present to accept the honour. The Polish cinematographer Jolanta Dilevska was given the unique “Golden Camera 300” award for her exceptional contribution to the field of international cinema.



Editor Dimitar Grbevski of Macedonia received the “Big star of the Macedonian film” award from the Society of Film Workers of Macedonia during the inaugural ceremony.