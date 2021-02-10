The Macedonian Government ordered a freeze on payments from the Culture Ministry, for projects that were approved in the 2020 annual program signed by former Minister Husni Ismaili.

The Government ordered an inspection into the projects. Ismaili, who is a doctor, was appointed to the position after the resignation of Asaf Ademi, who is also an official of the ethnic Albanian Alternative party. Ademi was highly criticized by groups that usually receive funding, for slashing funds for Macedonian cultural events and hugely incrasing funding for Albanian projects.