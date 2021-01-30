Actors from Strumica are protesting that a gym teacher was appinted as head of the main Anton Panov theater and culture center.

Vasil Bubev, the newly appointed director, worked as gym teacher and director of a local kindergarten, and won over two other candidates who had more than five years experience working in cultural activities. One of them, Olivera Arizanova Mansbart, had worked for years in the theater for decades and protests the final choice. The third candidate had a masters degree in culture management and a decade of experience.

The Culture Ministry insists that the competing candidates did not have complete applications, such as having an English language certificate and that is why they opted for the gym teacher.