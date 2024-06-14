The “European Traveling Cinema Under the Open Sky” kicks off on Friday in Tetovo, setting the stage for the Cinedays European Film Festival with an open-air screening of the short Macedonian film “The Script,” directed by Aleksandra Kardalevska.

Friday’s program also features an open-air screening of the documentary “Efterklang: The Makedonium Band,” directed by Andreas Johnsen, which premiered at the Copenhagen International Documentary Film Festival CPH.

The evening continues with a concert by the Tetovo band Stoned Henge.

On Saturday, June 15, the traveling cinema will present “The Old Oak,” directed by Ken Loach. This film, which explores an incredible friendship, has garnered nominations for several prestigious international film awards. Following the screening, there will be a discussion with film critic Zlatko Gjeleski and activist/theoretician Artan Sadiku.

Saturday’s program concludes with the short film “A Tone of Ice Cream,” directed by Sandra Gjorgjievska.

The European open-air cinema will then travel to the “Makedonium” monument in Krushevo on June 21-22, and finish its journey at the House of Culture in Gevgelija on June 28-29.

The “European Traveling Cinema Under the Open Sky” is an annual showcase of new European films, celebrated by critics and beloved by European audiences, traveling each year to three different towns across the country.

This year, the “European Traveling Cinema Under the Open Sky” continues to bring new European feature films and Macedonian short films to audiences through open-air screenings nationwide.