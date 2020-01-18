NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 21: Actress Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 'Hondros' Premiere during 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Cinepolis Chelsea on April 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis praised the double Oscar nominee Honeyland, for its artistry and story-telling.

What a perfect movie for this moment. Honeyland is amazing. Greed. Avarice. Family. Love. Honor. Nature. Perseverance. I am stunned by it, Curtis tweeted.

Honeyland, which tells the story of the life of an elderly poor woman which makes a living by harvesting wild honey in a nearly abandoned village in eastern Macedonia, was nominated for two Oscars – the best documentary and the best international feature film.