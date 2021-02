Japanese opera singer Kazihuro Kotetsu endeared himself to the Macedonian public with his renditions of epic Macedonian songs. His latest is Koga Padna na Pirina (When he Fell on Mt. Pirin) – the lament of the kiling of Jane Sandanski and of the partition of Macedonia.

When I sing Koga padna, it is difficult to bear tears, the singer said on Twitter where he frequently asks Macedonians for translations of popular songs.