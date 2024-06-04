The National Opera and Ballet will present a grand ballet concert on June 26 as part of the 2024 Skopje Summer festival, according to a press statement from the organisers.

Popular ballet sequences from works such as Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake,” Ludwig Minkus’ “Don Quixote,” P. I. Tchaikovsky’s “Sleeping Beauty,” P. I. Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” Alexander Glazunov’s “Raymonda,” and others are included in the concert programme, according to the release.

Olga Pango, Dejan Proshev, and Bisera Chadlovska will serve as the concert’s directors.

The dancers were instructed by Goran Bozhinov, Aleksandra Mijalkova, Sasha Evtimova, Dafina Daniloska Kochevska, Vasil Ciciashvili, and Natasha Josifovska. Kliment Todoroski is the concert master.