The countdown of the last days until the big concert of Kaliopi in Skopje has started. A little more than two weeks separate us from this spectacle, and as the days pass, so does the excitement, both among the audience and among Kaliopi.

October 19 is dangerously close, and that same October 19 is the perfect date for Kaliopi’s fantastic solo concert in “Arena Boris Trajkovski”.

Rehearsals are already underway, and the excitement is mutual. This will surely be one of the best concerts that ever happened to Skopje, a concert rich in audio-visual effects, incredible sounds and energy. Kaliopi promises to give his fans an unforgettable musical evening on October 19.

“I can’t describe the excitement that overwhelms me these days before the big concert in Skopje. I have a feeling that the “Boris Trajkovski” arena will be too small to hold all the emotions, in the evening, on October 19. I am very happy that the great jubilee will be crowned with, for me, the biggest and most magnificent concert in my career, right here in Skopje. We are preparing a spectacular musical and visual experience for the audience and we are all looking forward to the day of the concert. It will be a night that we will all remember for a long, long time”… – says Kaliopi.

We are sure that this concert will be another successful mission of Kaliopi. See you on October 19 in “Arena Boris Trajkovski”.